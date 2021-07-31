Park West Asset Management Llc Buys 78,807 Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Stock

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 78,807 shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $744,726.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

