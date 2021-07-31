ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $46.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

