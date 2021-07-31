Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.08. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 77,715 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.73 million and a P/E ratio of -110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.76.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

