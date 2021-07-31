Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

PATK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 128,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,728,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,325 shares of company stock worth $1,966,874. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.