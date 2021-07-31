Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.12. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 3,007 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.43% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

