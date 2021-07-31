Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $40,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

PLNT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 939,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,501. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.95, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.