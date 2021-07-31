Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.81. 12,295,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

