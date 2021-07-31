Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,935 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

