Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,937 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 292,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

