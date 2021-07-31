Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

