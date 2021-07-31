Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $422.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after buying an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

