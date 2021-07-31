Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.21 and last traded at $132.70. 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

