Pendal Group Limited Acquires 1,637 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Q2 were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

