Pendal Group Limited Acquires 692 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.