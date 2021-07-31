Pendal Group Limited Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

