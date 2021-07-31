Pendal Group Limited Has $761,000 Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 365.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,428 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.34% of Republic First Bancorp worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

