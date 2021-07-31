Pendal Group Limited Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,452 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

