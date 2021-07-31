Pendal Group Limited Has $896,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

