Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,149 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

