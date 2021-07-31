Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $84.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.60. 409,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.