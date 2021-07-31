Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 409,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,393. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.43.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

