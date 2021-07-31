People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,606,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,933. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

