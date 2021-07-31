Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

