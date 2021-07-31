Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

