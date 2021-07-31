Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $723 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.Perficient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

PRFT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 578,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

