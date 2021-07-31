Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

PFGC stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

