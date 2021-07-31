PerkinElmer’s (PKI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $172.11 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.72.

PKI opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.63. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

