Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.53

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 3401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

