PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PCG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

