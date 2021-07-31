PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PCG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
