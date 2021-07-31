PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

PCG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

