Pi Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

FSM stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

