PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $300,737.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

