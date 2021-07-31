Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of PILBF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 121,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,562. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PILBF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

