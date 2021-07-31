Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 14,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 549,236 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $22.40.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.