Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,745,674 coins and its circulating supply is 429,485,238 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

