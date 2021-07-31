Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

