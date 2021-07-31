Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 309.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

