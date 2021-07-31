Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

