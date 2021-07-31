Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $66,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

