Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 25,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.