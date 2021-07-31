Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.