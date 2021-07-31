Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.44. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Shares of AON stock opened at $260.03 on Thursday. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.