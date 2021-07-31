Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

