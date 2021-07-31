Piper Sandler Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,112,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 456,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

