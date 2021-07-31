Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million.

Shares of TCFC opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

