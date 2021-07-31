Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

