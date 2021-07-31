Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

