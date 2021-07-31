Piper Sandler Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $232.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.