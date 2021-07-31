Piper Sandler Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $108.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $264,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

