PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%.

PJT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,957. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

